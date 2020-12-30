Looking forward to 2021

After a typical year, the same cliches for new year’s resolutions tend to be recycled and rehashed and re-trashed after a couple of weeks or, for the more committed, a month or two. After all, who doesn’t want to save money, exercise more and smile habitually until dimples form?
But after the fiasco that was generally panned simply as 2020, new year’s resolutions for 2021 may land more in the ballpark of dodging a global pandemic, reestablishing trust in our government and fighting off murder hornets; all while trying to keep a paycheck and healthy stash of toilet paper (just in case).
With that in mind, our illustrious staff decided this year we should abandon our tried-and-true New Year’s front page of the Year That Was/Year in Revue because, well, honestly, we stared blankly at each other in a Zoom meeting while wearing masks from across the room while asking ourselves what could we say about 2020 except, as Publisher Matt Adelman bluntly shouted, “COVID, COVID, COVID . . . anything but COVID.”
So out we went in search of something more positive, and we found it. Various folks shared their hopes that 2021 bears better fruit than its temper-tantrum-throwing little brother, aka 2020.
As was the case with many small business owners, Kodi Rae Nelson, owner of the popular new Kodi Rae’s Bakery, has been hit financially by the economic “downturn” for much of Mainstreet America – a signature stain of 2020 sure to last a while longer.
“I hope that business comes back to people,” Nelson said. “I hope people come back to Wyoming and to our community to help us. Not just for the sake of myself but for the sake of every business. I’m hoping the new year brings something good to everybody.”
Undeterred by reduced business in 2020, Nelson plans to expand her business this upcoming year.
“We want to push our bakery into other communities around (Douglas). Hopefully it’ll be a good opportunity, as we grow, to move forward in a better way.”
Megan Tillard, owner of Allure Boutique, said her in-store sales and traffic are down this year as well, although online sales have risen as more people have taken to shopping online locally and across the country.
“I really like the in-store experience, that’s why I do this,” she said. “I don’t do it to sell the product. I do it to sell the experience to customers.
“It’s a place for people to come, and we have our complimentary coffee. We have ladies who come and get together here and spend the day and hopefully feel better than they did when they came in. My hope for next year is that people feel more comfortable and safe doing that.”
White Wolf Saloon owner Carl Strobe said he hoped the new year will bring business for financially burdened, smaller, local shops rather than larger chain stores.
Like many bar and restaurant owners, Strobe was upset that public health guidelines now limit his hours of operation to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and he wants to see this change in 2021 back to normal.
“I paid for a liquor license that said I could stay open until 2 (a.m.),” he said.
Savannah Harris, a hostess at The Depot Restaurant, said she hopes everyone thrives and can go back to work in 2021. She’s also looking to start the next chapter of her life.
“I’m personally looking forward to starting college soon later in the summer,” she said. “Even if you can’t go in person, you can virtually do school and go to college. That’s something I really appreciate about this day and age.”
Lisa Evans, a circulation clerk at Converse County Library, said this year’s pandemic has kept her from seeing extended family. She wasn’t even able to see her quarantined mother this Thanksgiving.
“My extended family lives in Ohio, and just getting there and trying to get a place where we can all get together is impossible right now,” she said.
Evans hopes the new year loosens travel restrictions and opens currently-closed businesses.
“(I’m looking forward to) going to places to sit down,” she said, “having the ability to have a party for my grandkids at Jump Craze or things like that, things that you can’t do right now. We really haven’t taken a vacation. Just taking a vacation somewhere (now), what’s the point in going anywhere if you can’t do activities or something like that?”
Ann Ramos, who owns and operates Four Seasons Cleaners and Formal, had a simple wish for the fresh year.
“Everything has to change,” Ramos said. “We’ve lost a lot of customers due to the slowing down of the oil field, pipeline. So yeah, I just want it to bring back our business (everywhere). I think we’re all going to die if it doesn’t.”
