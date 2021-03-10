The Lady Cats beat Mountain View 72-26 in the first round of playoff games at the 2021 state tournament Wednesday morning. Douglas, which has a 22-0 record, is still ranked first in the state. Lady Cats will next play Lander, which is ranked second in the Northwest conference with a 17-4 record, tonight at 6 p.m.. Further coverage will be provided in the March 17 issue of the Douglas Budget.
Lady Cats beat Mountain View in first round of state tournament
- By: Chase Vialpando chase@douglas-budget.com
