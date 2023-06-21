If there were any questions concerning the Douglas Cats’ ability to compete for a conference title, consider them answered. The Cats beat up on three foes last week with perfection and have steam-rolled to a nine-game win streak.
The numbers through the streak have been impressive. The biggest game changer is the Cats have held opponents to two runs or less in five of the nine games.
Douglas has taken command of the “A” League standings with a lot of baseball still to play this summer. The boys of summer lead the pack with a 20-6 overall record and 7-2 in conference play, two games ahead of Casper at 12-11-1 and 5-3, respectively.
CATS SWEET RAWLINS 17-4, 13-0
The most successful week of the summer ended June 17 with a double-header take down of Rawlins. They used stellar pitching and a punishing offensive to chalk up a pair of run-rule victories, 13-0 and 17-4.
Pitcher Brennan Sullivan silenced the Generals in the opening game. The right-hander went four innings and gave up no runs on one hit and no walks.
The Cats bats took care of the rest. They scattered 10 hits in the game en route to the shut out.
The Converse County boys only needed the first inning to put the game out of reach. Teigen Boyson led off the game with a single. After two balks and a walk to Caeden Robeertson, Boyson scored the first of many runs.
Lane Kejr followed with an RBI double to center field. After that, Chase Holler walked just before Malachy Lehnen reached base via an error that allowed two more runs to cross home to make it 5-0 after one inning.
The Cats tacked on two more runs in the second frame. Cameryn Spence walked before scoring on an RBI single via Boyson. Boyson scored on a sac fly by Robertson to make it a 7-0 ballgame.
Douglas put the game to bed with six runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Rawlins didn’t fare much better in the closing game. However, the Generals actually led 4-0 after two at bats thanks to a pair of errors and three walks.
That didn’t last long as Douglas scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and rolled to another win.
Spence got the scoring going with an RBI triple to center field which scored Sullivan.
Robertson followed that with a double and Boyson singled again to center field to knock in another run and tie things up again at 4-4.
Kejr, who crushed a pair of home runs last week, was back at it again. He crushed another one to left field for two runs and a 6-4 lead.
The Cats scored eight more times in the third inning to end the night. Robertson, Kejr and Boyson led off with singles before Spence blasted a triple to open up things up with a 16-4 lead.
CATS TAKES TWO VS SHERIDAN
The Cats hit the road for a double header and returned with another pair of wins June 15 to their credit. Defense and pitching were key once again with 7-1 and 8-4 wins.
Spence worked his magic form the hill where he held the Jets to just three hits in more than six innings of work.
Douglas once again relied on a big second inning to control the game. That’s where Sullivan led off with a single and quickly advanced to third on a double by Spence.
Luis Lepe followed with a walk to load the bases. That set up a single by Lehnen that knocked in two runs. A double by Robertson helped wrap up the big inning with the Cats up 5-0.
Sheridan’s only run came in the fifth inning thanks to an error.
Douglas fell behind in the second game but was never out of it. In fact, Lenzen’s sixth-inning single knocked in two runs to give the team its first lead at 6-4.
The Cats tacked on some insurance runs in the final inning when Spence tripled to center, scoring Kejr and Sullivan.
BEATING BUFFALO
The successful week started with a double-header sweep over Buffalo on June 14. The first game was close and Douglas rolled in the finale with wins of 11-9 and 9-2.
The first game marked the third time in a week that Douglas rallied from behind. After trailing 6-1 after just one inning, the group spent the next six innings fighting back for a two-run win.
Robertson had the big stick in the contest. Though he had just one hit, he walked twice and most importantly, knocked in four runs.
Trailing 9-5, the Cats had their big rally in the sixth inning. They scored four runs thanks to three walks and trailed by just one, 9-8.
Douglas took the lead in its final at bat. The group scored three runs in the seventh.
In the final game, the Cats scored six of their nine runs in the sixth inning to continue their late-game heroics. The biggest hit was a two-run double by Lehnen that made it a 5-2 contest.
