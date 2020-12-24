COVID-19 vaccine arrives at MHCC

Memorial Hospital of Converse County received their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine late Wednesday afternoon from the Wyoming Department of Health.
MHCC and Converse County Public Health are working together and will administer vaccinations free of charge to healthcare workers, providers and first responders in accordance with the WDOH phase 1a vaccination plan, according to Patient Care Coordinator Terry Moss.
MHCC and public health nurses will begin administering the much anticipated vaccine the morning of Christmas Eve. Receiving the vaccine is optional and those choosing not to receive the shot at this time will still be able to receive the vaccination later if they choose.
Once the vaccine becomes more widely available, MHCC and CCPH will continue to partner to offer the vaccine to all residents of Converse County.
