NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Town of Wright Board of Appeals will be holding a Public Hearing on April 26, 2023, at 7:00 PM at the Wright Town Hall Council Chambers, 395 Lariat Way Wright, Wy 82732.
The purpose of the Public Hearing is to hear public comments on the appeal of the decision made by the Town Council to remove the fence at 346 Willow Creek, Wright WY 82732.
Janet Schneider
Planning & Zoning Secretary
Town of Wright
Publish: April 12 & 19, 2023 5881
