C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, July 19, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on July 19, 2022. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Ms. Christina Smith, Caretaker at Ayres Natural Bridge, provided park updates.
Mr. Dave Goulette, HDR Engineering, Resident Project Representative for the Mormon Canyon Road Reconstruction Project, provided project updates. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, provided an overview of department activities. Mr. Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture; Hal Hutchinson, Project Manager; and representatives from KI Furniture, provided an overview of furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) for the CCJJC Phase 2 Project. The Commission determined to go with the State contract using KI Furniture and their installer of record; per Mr. Quentin Richardson, County Attorney, utilization of the State contract removes any requirement to bid as the State has already gone through that process. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. to receive public comment on the partial vacate and replat of approximately 1.94 miles of Irvine Road/CR1, per W.S. 24-3-201 and 24-3-206. Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor, provided an overview of the need for this vacation. There were no written or public comments in favor or opposition to the vacation and replat. Public hearing closed at 11:06 a.m. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 08-22 for Partial Vacate and Replat of Irvine Road/CR1, Located Within Converse County; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox provided an overview of the FY2023 annual budget of Converse County; Mr. Colling moved to approve Resolution 10-22, Appropriating Money for the Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Budget of Converse County, Wyoming; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Consulting Engineer, provided a status report for the Converse County Joint Justice Center Phase 2 project. Mr. Grant moved to approve Change Order No. 3 with Sampson Construction for the increased agreement amount of $59,184 resulting in a revised agreement amount of $24,130,619, and no time extension; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The project is currently on budget and approximately 35% completed. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager, provided departmental updates. Ms. Dru Palmer, DRU Consulting, provided an overview of various federal agency interactions and ongoing projects. The minutes of the July 5 and 6, 2022 regular Commission meeting and the July 12, 2022 special meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve monthly reports for June: Public Health 10497.48; Sheriff: 2270.73; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the grant agreement between the WY Dept. of Health, Public Health Division, and Converse County for prevention services not to exceed $261,851 for a term from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Community Service Grant “Aid to Others” funding agreements for Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; Boys & Girls Club of Central WY/Glenrock; Children’s Advocacy Project; Converse County Fair Board; Converse County Predator Management Board; Converse Hope Center; Douglas Community Club; Douglas Youth Hockey; The Enterprise; Fort Fetterman Sportsman’s Association; Fire Suppression Authority; Glenrock Golf; Glenrock Recreation District; High Country Behavioral; Human Resource Council/CSBG; Laramie Peak Humane Society; Wyoming Child & Family Development; and Youth Development Services as presented; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve a quote from K&R Construction for flooring at Youth Development Services in the amount of 5927.24; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to reappoint Mr. Jared Vollman for a 3-year term, expiring March 31, 2025; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The Commission discussed drafting another letter in support of carbon capture at the Dave Johnston Power Plant. A letter was received from the Economic Development Administration advising the County that the grant for the Eastern Wyoming College workforce training center project was denied. The possibility of adding para-mutual wagering onto the General Election ballot was discussed; more information will need to be gathered before any action may be taken. Mr. Lehner moved to authorize a Commissioner to enter into a Roadway Use Agreement between the County and Fetterman Pit LLC, for Inez Road/CR29, upon review and approval by Road; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director, provided updates on owner-furnished IT equipment for the CCJJC Phase 2 Project at a cost of approximately $102,000. The regular meeting adjourned at 4:01 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, BOCC Chairman
Publish: August 3, 2022 5448
