Trey Casperson

The smoke from his just fired gun billows in front of him and his horse as 13-year-old Trey Casperson pops one blue balloon and races toward the final one during the Cowboy Mounted Shooters Association contest last weekend at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds. The Wyoming Rough Riders chapter hosted the 9th annual Denny Sonnenfelt Memorial Shoot one day and 2nd annual Robert Parish Memorial Shoot the other day as more than 40 riders from multiple states competed by racing around a course and shooting balloons, with winning criteria based on the fastest run and most balloons popped. 

 Matt Adelman

