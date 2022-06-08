Ezra Meeker was a Washington pioneer, successful hops farmer, merchant and an influential advocate for preserving the Oregon Trail. Don Martin has picked up the mantle once again and aims to revive the trail’s legacy in the hearts and minds of the American public.
A Navy veteran and avid outdoorsman, Martin is walking the trail to draw attention to it, not as some have asked, if he is selling something.
“The only thing I’m really selling is the Oregon Trail. I am hoping to have people go 100 miles on the trail to help bring interest back into it.
“We don’t have a real feel of what an endeavour it was to leave everything behind and make this trip,” he said during a stop in Douglas late last month. “I would love to see more people do the trail to reflect on what the people sacrificed, reflect on something greater than themselves.”
The Oregon Trail is a goal to conquer in his near future, to finally finish walking all 2,000 miles with his stuffed pet ox, a companion to whom he has given the name Last Ox – which rides on the front of his wagon Ollie, based on the game ollie ollie oxen free.
He has his fair share of miles to go and times will get rough. The weather, mostly the wind, has been the worst part, he said. It has made days unproductive and some just miserable but in those times he has an embroidered patch his wife made it for him. It says, “I’m fine, everything is fine.”
To take him up on his mission of promoting the trail, go hike the trail or follow his journey at https://trailjournals.com/oregontrail
