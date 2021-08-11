A reader called recently with a concern that our latest COVID-19 coverage was wrought with a message of fear and was short on facts as he saw them, or, rather, as he would have preferred them. We see his point, though we disagree on his message. The coverage is based on reality, on what we are learning factually and from those dealing with the pandemic, not on what we would hope the truth would be.
But his point – that fear was too prevalent – hit home. It is in our coverage by default, not by design. We are not trying to scare anyone, but we are trying to educate everyone about the realities on the ground in Converse County. Those realities are scary.
And our stories should reflect that. Fear of shutdowns, of mask mandates, of government overreach, of disease spreading and hospitalizations and unnecessary deaths – those are all real things.
They are also able to be minimized if not avoided if we as a society behave appropriately and responsibly.
Not doing the responsible things, now that scares us.
