A second consecutive day of a record number of new confirmed coronavirus cases left Wyoming with more than 1,500 active cases of the illness on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 195 new active cases were reported Friday, one day after the previous record of 165 was set.
At the same time, the number of probable cases around the state grew by 48 and the number of recoveries reported increased by 129 to leave the state with 1,549 active cases, an increase of 114 over Thursday.
Albany County had 273 active cases, Laramie County had 206; Natrona had 179; Fremont had 147; Sheridan had 115; Campbell had 107; Lincoln had 85; Park had 67; Teton had 55; Sweetwater had 54; Converse had 45; Big Horn, Carbon and Goshen had 37; Platte had 23; Uinta had 20; Crook and Weston had 16; Johnson and Sublette had nine; Washakie had eight, and Hot Springs had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Seventeen counties reported new laboratory-confirmed cases, with Albany County seeing the highest number of new cases at 37, to bring the total number of confirmed cases seen since the first coronavirus case was detected in March to 6,226.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 48 to total 1,109 since March.
Recoveries seen since the beginning of the pandemic totaled 5,732 on Friday, an increase of 129 from Thursday.
