Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 306, 307, 308, 311, 312, AND 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 306, 307, 308, 311, 312 AND 313. * WIND...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 TO 6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&