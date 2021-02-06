The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is hosting an informational webinar to help workers affected by recent layoffs find employment.
The webinar will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, and it will be hosted on Zoom. To register for the webinar, visit tinyurl.com/bxkrmwvm
The webinar will offer solutions for job seekers throughout Wyoming. Topics that will be covered in the webinar include:
•Unemployment Insurance
•Training
•Job searching
•Resume assistance
•Interview preparation
•Vocational rehabilitation
•Adult education
•Enroll Wyoming health insurance
•Wyoming 2-1-1
Please call 307-777-3639 for more information.
