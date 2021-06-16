First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative uncovered an obscure food insecurity need in the state – soaring school lunch debt.
In Douglas schools, that debt amounted to more than $45,000. and Food Services Director Monty Gilbreath not only saw the impacts that lost income had on his ability to provide food services to students each year but knew that some parents simply couldn’t afford to pay the back bills.
Enter the Wyoming Angel Account, which raised money through donations to pay for half of balances if parents paid the other half. In Douglas last week, Gordon and others handed off a check for $8,551, which dropped the past-due balances here from $45,500 to $19,600 with parents paying the other $8,551.
“It made a huge impact on getting those negative lunch balances down,” Gilbreath effused.
Besides highlighting the work of these local organizations and providing support for continued success, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is committed to addressing key issues on the state level that would support ongoing efforts to make sure that no child goes hungry, Gordon said. School lunch debt falls under that purview, and 75% of school districts have reported lunch debt and 40% say their debt is growing. Prior to Wyoming Angel Accounts, there was no ongoing work related to solving the school lunch debt crisis.
In 2019-20, Wyoming $281,716 of lunch debt. WHI offers a plan that will assist local school districts in alleviating the school lunch debt while maintaining an environment where students are not singled out because of a situation out of their control, she said. Wyoming Hunger Initiative piloted the Wyoming Angel Account program in two school districts this year with Converse County being one of them.
