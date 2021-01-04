Douglas City Council will appoint a new councilmember to replace former councilman Karl Hertz after its meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in city hall.
Councilmembers will hold interviews with the candidates before they choose an appointee, which the public is encouraged to attend.
Eight locals applied for the position: Sherri Mullinex, Ryan Andrews, Ryan Marcus, Russell Neice, Perry Hershberger, Bruce Jones, Monty Gilbreath and Scott Bauman.
Coverage on the new councilmember will be available in the Jan. 6 edition of The Budget.
