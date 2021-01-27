Recent experience gained from tough 4A matches helped the Bearcats defeat all six of their 3A rivals in competitions on the road in Torrington and Lander.
The wrestlers destroyed Newcastle/Upton 63-12, Torrington 78-3 and Wheatland 63-15 at their Jan. 19 quad at Torrington.
Several days later, the Bearcats handily beat Lander Valley 42-15, Cody 54-30 and Riverton 60-16 at their Jan. 23 quad at Lander.
The team achieved the impressive victories in spite of the fact that they were still missing some wrestlers due to illness or injury.
Head coach Bob Bath cited the team’s recent 4A tournament experiences, like the Trojan Border Wars event at Casper earlier this month, as a key element in their success at the two quad-style duals.
“We wrestled more competitively,” he said.
Because the team was missing some wrestlers, some athletes were bumped up into higher weight classes, and members of the JV squad faced off against varsity opponents.
The Bearcats still rose to the occasion.
Because Keltan Ewing was out, for instance, junior Rylan Wehr was bumped up into the 138-pound class, and went undefeated in his matches. He now leads the team in wins.
JV members Hunter McReynolds, Andrew Gifford and Braydon Borman, for their part, all faced off against varsity wrestlers.
Kale Matthews, meanwhile, who previously lost his match against Cody, turned it around and pinned his Cody opponent this time around, Bath said.
The Bearcats will next face off against Green River, a historical rival, at home on Jan. 29. On Jan. 30, they will dual against Laramie, Lander and Cheyenne Central at Riverton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.