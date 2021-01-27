Its website promotes the new takeout joint as “Douglas’ new favorite BBQ restaurant.” It would appear to be right.
On Jan. 23, Hog Ranch BBQ, located at 1793 Muirfield Court (just beside Grasslands Market) opened to scores of hungry Douglas residents yearning for tangy, crispy, succulent barbecue. The lunch rush ended about the time the dinner rush hit the doors and the lines never stopped forming.
“It’s about time we got some new food options,” customer Dana Martin said, as she waited for her order.
“I ordered a little bit of everything,” she said.
And there certainly was a little bit of everything to go around.
The business offers smoked meat by the pound like beef brisket, pork ribs and BBQ chicken, as well as meat plates, sandwiches, a variety of side dishes and beverages like homemade sun tea and butter beer.
The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On opening day, servers and staff members busily prepared orders for customers, who, even before noon and in the middle of a snowstorm, were filing in to place their orders or pick up orders they had already placed from home.
“I’m excited. It smells delicious,” said Kyle Harr, as he waited for his food.
Staff members had allotted roughly 600 pounds of meat for opening day. By noon, they had gone through 240 pounds, Head Chef Andy Revella said as he sliced through a thick slab of beef brisket.
By mid-afternoon, customers had depleted their initial supply of pulled pork. By 6:40 p.m. they had run out of food.
The next day, the restaurant depleted their supply of ribs and sausages, after an even higher number of orders were placed.
“BBQ done the right way, the way we do it, cannot be rushed. So it is the next day that we replenish,” co-owner Jen Pollock said.
The new business occupies the same new building that will also serve as a larger connected dine-in steakhouse, called Ranahan.
Hog Ranch and Ranahan co-owners Jen and Ed Pollock hope to open Ranahan in March.
“The town has not had a new facility built to be a restaurant for decades,” Ed has said.
