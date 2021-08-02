Converse County Undersherriff Nate Hughes confirmed Saturday morning that a motorcycle wreck occurred Friday night, July 30, on Mormon Canyon Road.
On Monday, Hughes released the following information: On July 30 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Converse County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a two-motorcycle crash near mile marker .4 on Mormon Canyon Road.
Hughes said, "One rider sustained serious injures. The other rider and passenger also sustained injuries. All three were transported to Wyoming Medical Center. Converse County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, had Mormon Canyon Road shut down for several hours investigating the scene. Rider intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. The case remains under investigation."
The annual ABATE Hog Fest celebration opened Friday; no one has been able to confirm if the riders in the accident were coming from or going to the celebration at South Rec Complex, which is accessed via Mormon Canyon Road.
