Relief is on the way for Converse County.
Temperatures will remain in the triple-digits through Wednesday in Douglas where a high of 101 degrees is expected. Temps will miss the 100-degree threshold slightly in Glenrock, but it will still be a balmy 97 degrees.
A system is expected to come in and bring some chances of thunderstorms starting Wednesday night. With it will come a drop in temperatures.
Thursday’s high will be in the upper 80s, but temps will continue to drop as the week progresses. Friday will be in the mid-80s while Saturday's high should only be about 80 degrees with chances of showers on both days, according to the National Weather Service of Cheyenne.
The Douglas area could receive up to .33 inches of precipitation by Monday morning, said Bill Mokry, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
It is definitely much needed rainfall for the area, he said.
Douglas has received .11 inches of precipitation in July as of Monday, which is about 84 percent less than normal, .70 inches. Since January, 3.54 inches has fell in Douglas. This is about 53 percent less than normal, 7.52 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of Converse County is in a moderate drought while others, especially in the northern part of the county, are in a severe to extreme drought, according to the University of Nebraska’s Drought Monitor.
Despite the upcoming precipitation that is predicted to fall in the county, Mokry said, it will take more moisture to fall for the area to improve its drought status.
