Probate No. 7531...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7531
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
OF )
DONALD RAY STARBUCK, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR COLLECTION AND
DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY PURSUANT TO WYOMING STATUTE §2-1-205
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 19th, 2023, application was made by MARILYN STARBUCK, sole beneficiary, for the summary distribution of the estate of said decedent, under the provisions of §2-2-201 and 205, Wyoming Probate Code, requesting a Decree of Summary Distribution, according to the prayer of said Application, for the real property described therein.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Decree shall be presented to the Court on or about August 25th, 2023, and persons or creditors wishing to object to said Application must do so, in writing, filed with the Clerk of the above Court, whose address is 107 N 5th St., Suite 228, Douglas, WY, 82633, on or before said presentation.
DATED this 19th day of July, 2023.
BY: /s/ Austin W. Burback
MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.
Austin W. Burback, WSB #7-6090
900 Grant St.
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Petitioner
Publish: July 26 & August 2, 2023 6087
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.