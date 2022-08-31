Wright Minutes...
At 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, Mayor Ralph Kingan called the regular Town Council Meeting to order with the following being present Mayor Ralph Kingan, Councilman Justin Robb, Councilman Doug Schrader, Councilman Joel Morgan, Councilman Mike Phipps. and Clerk/Treasurer Barbara Craig. CONSENT AGENDA: Councilman Morgan made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda. Items approved under the Consent Agenda include: The regular meeting minutes conducted on August 8, 2022. Approval of Vouchers in the amount of $70,387.24 including payroll. Approval of the Consent Agenda for the meeting held on August 22, 2022. Councilman Robb seconded the motion. Motion carried with all ayes. REPORTS: Chris Roemmich presented the Public Works, Ag Complex reports. DISCUSSION: HDR attended the Council meeting to answer questions or concerns on the chip sealing project and bids. Approval of Vouchers including payroll is as follows – Atlas-office supplies-128.05; BCN-Long Distance-53.96; Black Hills Energy-gas-774.81; Bomgaars-Parks Maintenance-267.97; Campbell County Chamber-Annual Dues-375.00; Cinderella Services, LLC-cleaning contract-1,906.68; Judge John Cotton- Court Services 8/17/22-375.00;John Deere Financial-Equipment supplies/repairs-714.93; Nate Schelling-golf pro service-2,571.48; Powder River Energy Corp.-Electricity-11,294.24; R&R Products-Golf Course Supplies-229.55; Rasmussen Electric, Inc-Trouble Shoot & Fix lights-706.16; Richard Erb-Attorney Fees Town/Court-4,902.17; Superior Tech Products-Fertilizer for parks and Golf Course-6,370.00; Vital Records-Paper Shredding-83.93; Wright Booster Club-Panther Pride Membership 2022-2023-250.00; Wright Junior Senior High Scholl-Raving Panther Booster 2022-2023-750.00; Payroll-8/1/22-8/14/22-18,985.21; Payroll Taxes 8/1/22-8/14/22-5,529.12; Great West-Annuity-employee retirement-1,329.02; BCBS-Health Insurance-12,098.86; Delta Dental-691.10. MAYOR’S COMMENTS: None CONFLICT CLAIMS: None. CITIZEN COMMENTS: None. WRITTEN COMMENTS: None. CONTRACTS: None. APPOINTMENTS: None. UNFINISHED BUSINESS: None. NEW BUSINESS: Councilman Schrader made a motion to award the chip sealing project to the lowest bidder Bituminous Paving, Inc in the amount of $354,850.00 per the recommendation from HDR Engineering. Councilman Robb seconded. Motion passed with all ayes. Councilman Morgan made a motion to approve the catering permit for Pridgeon Inc. d.b.a. Hank’s Roadside Bar & Grill for the NRA Banquet for August 27, 2022, at the Wright Community Center. Councilman Phipps seconded. Motion passed with all ayes. Councilman Schrader made a motion to approve the catering permit for Pridgeon Inc. d.b.a. Hank’s Roadside Bar & Grill for the Wright Community Assistance Baskets of Hope Fundraiser to be held on September 10, 2022, at the Wright Community Center. Councilman Robb seconded. Motion passed with all ayes. ANNOUNCEMENTS: Town Hall and all Town facilities will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022, for Labor Day. The next Town Council meeting will be held on Monday September 12, at 7:00 pm.
ADJOURNMENT: With no further business Mayor Kingan adjourned the meeting at 7:09 p.m.
Publish: August 31, 2022 5486
