City Council Minutes, July 10, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: President Ron McNare called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Councilperson/President Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger; Mayor Kim Pexton and Councilperson John Bartling were absent. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator (CA); Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer (ASD); Todd Byerly, PD Chief (PC); Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director (CDD); John Harbarger, Public Works Director (PWD); Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; Kristen Shaw, Team & Community Liaison (TCL). Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – July 10, 2023; Item 3b. Minutes: Special City Council Meeting – April 6, 2023; Item 3c. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – May 8, 2023; Item 3d. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – May 22, 2023; Item 3e. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – June 26, 2023; Item 3f. Warrant Register: June 2023. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to remove Ron McNare and Matt Schmidt from the warrant register and to approve those payments at the July 24, 2023, council meeting. Motion carried 3-0. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the consent agenda as amended. Motion carried 3-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings: Item 5a. Ordinance No. 1024, an Ordinance Amending Sections 6.04.020 and 6.08.080 of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Animals at Large, Second Reading. President McNare opened the public hearing at approximately 5:36 p.m. CA provided an overview of the ordinance. No Public Comments. McNare closed the public hearing at approximately 5:38 p.m. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve Ordinance No. 1024 on its second reading. Motion carried 3-0. Item 5b. Ordinance No. 1026, an Ordinance Amending Section 15.04.010(c) of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Building Permits, Second Reading. President McNare opened the public hearing at approximately 5:39 p.m. CDD provided an overview of the ordinance, no changes from the first reading. No Public Comments. McNare closed the public hearing at approximately 5:39 p.m. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve Ordinance No. 1026 on its second reading. Motion carried 3-0. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Resolution No. 2023-18, a Resolution Designating Depositories for Depositing of Public Funds for the City of Douglas, Wyoming. ASD provided an overview of the resolution, noting this would authorize depositing funds with First Northern Bank of Wyoming. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Resolution No. 2023-18 as presented. Motion carried 3-0. Item 6b. Cost Share Agreement: Olds Road – Converse County & City of Douglas. CA provided an overview of the agreement that would allow for roadway improvements and begin the process for the City establishing ownership of Olds Road. Discussion followed. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve the agreement with Converse County, accepting $500,000 towards roadway improvements, for the City to presume ownership and assume responsibility for upkeep and all maintenance of Olds Road, and furthermore authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation. Motion carried 3-0. Item 6c. Agreement: Maverick Traffic Impact Analysis Review. CDD Chaffin provided an update on the status of the development of the Maverick property, the request to do an in-depth review of the traffic analysis with possible portions of the study being redone this fall, in order to appropriately address the city’s concerns. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the agreement between the City of Douglas and Ayres Associates, Inc., in the amount of $2,000 to conduct a third-party review of the Traffic Impact Analysis prepared by AWA for the Maverick Store Truck Stop Proposal, and furthermore authorize the City Administrator to sign all appropriate documentation. Motion carried 3-0. Item 6d. Aid to Others Agreements: Fiscal Year 2024. CA provided an overview of the agreements, noting that no major changes to format from previous years aside from the inclusion of a resolution for the Cando/The Enterprise agreement. Discussion followed. Councilperson Hershberger stated the need to recuse himself from approving the agreement for Riverside Plaza Inc., discussion followed regarding procedures for doing so. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by President McNare to approve the Aid to Others Agreements as presented for Fiscal Year 2024, for the following entities: The Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; Children’s Advocacy Project, Inc.; Converse County School District #1/Douglas Rec Center; Douglas Community Club & Golf Course; Converse County New Development Organization/DBA The Enterprise; Helping Hands Ministries, Inc.; High Country Behavioral Health; Converse Hope Center; Laramie Peak Humane Society; Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County; Riverside Plaza Two, Inc.; Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc.; Youth Development Services; Douglas Youth Hockey Association. Discussion followed regarding the status of funding for Riverside Plaza Two and waiting to approve their funding agreement. Councilperson Schmidt amended his motion to remove the funding agreement for Riverside Plaza Two and to approve the remaining funding agreements, seconded by President McNare. Motion carried 3-0. Item 6e. Requests for Proposals Acceptance: Audit Services. ASD provided an overview the proposal received from Carver Florek & James LLC for auditing services, it is a five-year proposal. Brief discussion followed. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to accept the proposal for auditing services from Carver Florek & James, LLC, for fiscal years 2023 through 2027, as presented. Motion carried 3-0. Item 6f. Bid Award: South Downtown Alleys Improvements Project. PWD reviewed the project and stated there was one bid received, it is his recommendation to reject the bid and to re-bid the project in early fall or winter in order to receive more competitive bids. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to reject the bid from Western Municipal Construction of Wyoming in the amount of $1,790,600.00 and to readvertise the project in the Fall or Winter of 2023. Motion carried 3-0. Administrator’s Report: Item 7a. CA provided an update of following items: Finalization to the budget is being done and updated binders will be provided to Council; a meeting is being planned for joint conversations with the County regarding the John Lambert Subdivision, members include President McNare, CDD Chaffin, CA Cox, Commissioner Chairperson Jim Willox, Commissioner Trent Kaufman, County Clerk Karen Rimmer, and Enterprise Director Morryah McCurdy; CDD and CA attended the Joint Powers meeting; last week the first steps were taken between joint counties towards a Hazard Mitigation plan, CA and PC met with Chief Emergency Preparedness Director of Converse County Russ Galgren, will set up a joint meeting to get all parties together to discuss more; Engineering Report was sent out last week, the next meeting is scheduled for August with the next update afterwards; CDD is working on FEMA recertification, due August 1st; Police Department confiscated a dumpster’s worth of fireworks from the Fourth of July; SS4A Grant Application has been submitted; TAP Grant Application is being resubmitted with changes; upcoming presentation from Wyoming Pathways and Outdoor Enthusiasts regarding a bike path; TCL has met with all departments to make herself available to staff members, is working with CDD for grants, working with Mayor Pexton and CA on a video, and also ideas for updates to the City Hall foyer to help represent the City; the nuisance abatement at 1103 Monroe has seen some activity; Drew Dietrich from Wyoming Business Council will be in Douglas in mid-August to meet the council, he met Mayor Pexton and CA last week as an introduction; 5th Cent signs have been ordered and will be installed once received; the City parking lot south of The Depot is scheduled to be redone this year and currently out to bid; Richards Street is being repaired this week and down to one lane; 2nd Street Antelope Bridge and the Richards Street Bridge are slated for repairs in 2025 through the STIP program, they will be bid out at the same time to save on mobilization costs; review of the Strategic Doing and KPI reporting process, future updates on KPI’s will be more graphical in nature; discussions with various organizations is in the works regarding how to align performance evaluations with the Strategic Doing, will continue to use the current system until a new one is established and fully incorporated by July 1, 2024; review of KPI progress; upcoming agenda items. Brief Discussion followed. Good People Doing Good Things: Item 8a. Councilperson Hershberger thanked the Police Department for everything they did for the July 4th Celebrations, he saw a lot of interaction at the park before going over to Rick Andrew’s 40 Years of Service Celebration. PC thanked Streets & Alleys Supervisor, Blake Palmer, for his assistance in helping set up for the July 4th Celebrations. CA recognized that our Fire Chief, Rick Andrews has been in service for 40 years and has been president of the Fire Suppression Authority for 20 years. Community Updates/Events Calendar: Item 9a. Event Calendar. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to adjourn the July 10, 2023, Regular City Council meeting at approximately 6:19 p.m. Motion carried 3-0.
