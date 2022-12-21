Public Hearing Notice ...
Public Hearing Notice
CONVERSE COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS SERVICE DISTRICT
2023 Meeting Dates
Meetings are held alternately between the Douglas Senior Center (340 1st St. West, Douglas) and the Glenrock Senior Center (615 W Deer St., Glenrock) on the 2nd Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m. unless posted otherwise.
If a meeting must be canceled and rescheduled, notifications will be distributed to the press and will also be posted on our website.
Date/2023 Time Location
January 9 10:00 a.m. Douglas
February 13 10:00 a.m. Glenrock
March 13 10:00 a.m. Douglas
April 10 10:00 a.m. Glenrock
May 8 10:00 a.m. Douglas
June 12 10:00 a.m. Glenrock
July 10 10:00 a.m. Douglas
August 14 10:00 a.m. Glenrock
September 11 10:00 a.m. Douglas
October 9 10:00 a.m. Glenrock
November 13 10:00 a.m. Douglas
December 11 10:00 a.m. Glenrock
Publish: December 21, 2022 5677
