Public Hearing Notice

CONVERSE COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS SERVICE DISTRICT

2023 Meeting Dates

    Meetings are held alternately between the Douglas Senior Center (340 1st St. West, Douglas) and the Glenrock Senior Center (615 W Deer St., Glenrock) on the 2nd Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m. unless posted otherwise.

    If a meeting must be canceled and rescheduled, notifications will be distributed to the press and will also be posted on our website.

Date/2023    Time    Location

January 9    10:00 a.m.    Douglas

February 13    10:00 a.m.    Glenrock

March 13    10:00 a.m.    Douglas

April 10    10:00 a.m.    Glenrock

May 8    10:00 a.m.    Douglas

June 12    10:00 a.m.    Glenrock

July 10    10:00 a.m.    Douglas

August 14    10:00 a.m.    Glenrock

September 11    10:00 a.m.    Douglas

October 9    10:00 a.m.    Glenrock

November 13    10:00 a.m.    Douglas

December 11    10:00 a.m.    Glenrock

