Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 70 degrees below zero. Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility. * WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska Panhandle. Some locations impacted include but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, Chadron, and Alliance. * WHEN...Wind Chill Warning until 11 AM MST Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST today for potential snow squalls. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&