Town of Wright
Meeting Minutes...
These minutes remain subject to correction or amendment until they are approved. Anyone wishing to review the formally adopted and approved minutes should make their request directly to the Wright Town Hall, and not rely on these published draft minutes.
At 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Kingan called the regular Town Council Meeting to order with the following being present, Mayor Ralph Kingan, Councilman Justin Robb, Councilman Doug Schrader, Councilman Joel Morgan, Councilman Mike Phipps, and Clerk/Treasurer Barbara Craig. CONSENT AGENDA: Councilman Phipps made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda. Items approved under the Consent Agenda include: The regular meeting minutes conducted on November 28, 2022. Approval of Vouchers in the amount of $66,964.45 including payroll. Approval of the Consent Agenda for the meeting held on December 12, 2022, Councilman Morgan seconded the motion. Motion carried with all ayes. REPORTS: Chris Roemmich presented the Public Works, Ag Complex reports. DISCUSSION: The Town Council discussed the need for two volunteers from the Town Council to serve a three- year term on the Board of Adjustments. Approval of Vouchers including payroll is as follows. American Legal Publishing-codification-500.00; Atlas Office Products Inc-office supplies-160.12; BCN WCS Telcom-monthly long distance-51.15; Big D Oil-deputy fuel-69.25; CT Akers-housing allowance-500.00; Caselle-contract support jan-567.00; Century Link-maintenance phone-69.57; ;Cinderella Services, LLC-cleaning contract-1,906.68; Civil Air Patrol Magazine-405.00; Collins Communications, Inc-fire alarm/customer care-phone system-3,223.00; Douglas Budget-publication/minutes-570.00; FFA-haul tables/chairs for wpac-200.00; Joel Morgan-housing allowance-500.00; KYDT-FM/KBFS-AM-state volleyball advertisement-105.00; Lexis Nexis Mathew Bender-WY court rules book-87.43; Norco, Inc-cleaning supplies/cylinder rental-198.41; Powder River Heating-furnish install unit heater-3,993.00; Richard Erb, JR. P.C.-attorney charges/court-6,080.81; Security State Bank-decoration/p&z/lunch/tables/chairs-12,067.89; Sonya Yazzie-bank drop-50.00; TCM Bank-wamcat/tables/chairs-8,435.22; Tru-Tech Products, LLC-supplies/street lights-519.54; Verizon-town cell phones-3,318.87; Western Waste Solutions-town trash-183.08; Wright Auto Parts-town maintenance repairs/supplies-452.92; Wright Water & Sewer-town water/sewer-1,432.00; WY Department of Environmental Quality-yearly tank fee-400.00; Wyoming Network, Inc-wesite-25.00. Payroll-11/21/22-12/04/2022-15,252.02; Payroll Taxes 11/21/22-12/04/22-4,251.46; Great West-Annuity-employee retirement-1,283.91; Guardian Life-124.05; VSP (vision)-106.12. MAYOR’S COMMENTS: None CONFLICT CLAIMS: Councilman Robb made a motion to approve the conflict claim for Joel Morgan for the monthly deputy housing allowance in the amount of $500.00, Councilman Phipps seconded the motion. Councilman Morgan abstained. Motion carried with all ayes. CITIZEN COMMENTS: Robby Gallob reported on the Winter Storm that is moving into the area. WRITTEN COMMENTS: None. CONTRACTS: None. APPOINTMENTS: Councilman Morgan made a motion to approve John DePoorter and Jacob Wedel to serve on the Board of Adjustments representing the Planning and Zoning Commissioners and Ralph E. Kingan JR. to serve as the Citizen at Large Representative Councilman Schrader seconded the motion, Motion carried with all ayes. Councilman Morgan made a motion to approve Councilman Justin Robb and Councilman Phipps to serve on the Board of Adjustment representing the Town of Wright, Councilman Schrader seconded the motion. Motion carried with all ayes. UNFINISHED BUSINESS: None. NEW BUSINESS: Councilman Phipps made a motion to approve the third read of Ordinance 2022-04 An Ordinance of the Town of Wright, Wyoming, Amending Section 6-2-2 of the Wright Town Code having to do with On-Street Parking, and providing for a penalty and an effective date, Councilman Schrader seconded the motion. Motion carried with all ayes. Councilman Schrader made a motion to approve Resolution 2022-12 A Resolution for the Town of Wright allowing Fireworks for the period from and after 12:01 a.m., December 26, 2022, to and until 12:01 a.m. January 2, 02032, which shall be the same as the adopted Resolution for the Campbell County Commissioners, Councilman Morgan seconded the motion. Motion carried with all ayes. ANNOUNCEMENTS: There will be a public hearing on Tuesday December 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Wright Town Hall to hear public comments on the Liquor License renewal applications for the year 2023/2024. The next Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday December 27, 2022, following the public hearing.The Wreaths across America Ceremonies will be held on December 20, 2022 at the Wright Jr/Sr High School at 3:15 p.m. The Town Hall and all town facilities will be closed for the Christmas Holidays from December 22, 2022 at 12:00 noon and will be reopen on December 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ADJOURNMENT: With no further business Mayor Kingan adjourned the meeting at 7:17 p.m.
Publish: December 21, 2022 5688
