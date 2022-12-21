Town of Wright
Ordinance No. 2022-04...
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-04
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF WRIGHT, WYOMING, AMENDING SECTION 6-2-2 OF THE WRIGHT TOWN CODE HAVING TO DO WITH ON STREET PARKING, AND PROVIDING FOR A PENALTY AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE TOWN OF WRIGHT, WYOMING THAT:
Ordinance Section 1: The following provisions of the Wright Town Code are hereby amended as follows:
Section 6-2-2 of the Wright Town Code has provided:
6-2-2: RESTRICTED ON STREET PARKING:
A. Time Limitation: No person shall park any automobile, trailer of any kind, or vehicle of any kind upon any street in the town for a period in excess of seventy two (72) hours.
B. Penalty; Violation: Any violation of this section shall be a misdemeanor. There shall be imposed a fine. The minimum fine will be ten dollars ($10.00) and the maximum fine will be one hundred fifty dollars ($150.00).
From and after adoption of this Ordinance, Section 6-2-2 of the Wright Town Code is amended and shall hereafter provide:
6-2-2: RESTRICTED ON STREET PARKING:
A. Time Limitation:
1. Except as is authorized in Title 11, Chapter 3 of the town code, with respect to any vehicle or trailer of any kind which has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVW) of 26,000 pounds or more, such vehicle or trailer may not be parked along any public street within the town, with the exception that for a period not to exceed twenty-four (24) hours such on-street parking is allowed only on Reatta Drive or those portions of Latigo Drive located to the West of Wright Boulevard, provided it is parked in such a manner that it does not obstruct traffic or driveways. Under no circumstances whatsoever may a semi-trailer or other similar trailer be disconnected from the truck and parked along a public street. At all times such a trailer must be properly attached to the truck. As used in this subsection “trailer” includes, but is not necessarily limited to, semitrailers, house trailers, and pole trailers, as defined in Section 31-5-102 of the Wyoming Statutes, as it may be amended from time to time.
2. With respect to any vehicle which has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVW) of less than 26,000 pounds, no person shall park any such automobile, trailer of any kind, or vehicle of any kind upon any street in the town for a period in excess of seventy-two (72) hours.
B. Penalty; Violation: Any violation of this section shall be a misdemeanor, and is punishable as provided in section 1-4-1 of this town code.
Ordinance Section 2: Effective Date
This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its approval, passage and adoption.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED THIS 12th DAY OF December, 2022.
Publish: December 21, 2022 5687
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.