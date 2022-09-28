Town of Wright
Meeting Minutes...
These minutes remain subject to correction or amendment until they are approved. Anyone wishing to review the formally adopted and approved minutes should make their request directly to the Wright Town Hall, and not rely on these published draft minutes.
At 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, Mayor Ralph Kingan called the regular Town Council Meeting to order with the following being present Mayor Ralph Kingan, Councilman Justin Robb, Councilman Doug Schrader, Councilman Joel Morgan, Councilman Mike Phipps and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Paula Strohschein. CONSENT AGENDA: Councilman Morgan made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda. Items approved under the Consent Agenda include: The regular meeting minutes conducted on August 22, 2022. Approval of Vouchers in the amount of $81,984.16 including payroll. Approval of the Consent Agenda for the meeting held on September 12, 2022. Councilman Phipps seconded the motion. Motion carried with all ayes. REPORTS: Chris Roemmich presented the Public Works, Ag Complex reports. Robby Gallob presented the WWPAC report-WPAC Robby Gallob was awarded the Weather Ready National Ambassadors Certificate on Aug 31st, 2022. Noah Messick presented an update on the Chip Sealing Project and the SLIB Water and Sewer Grant amended budget and application form. DISCUSSION: The Town Council discussed the parking at the MPB on Friday, September 16, 2022, for the Food Truck and State Golf Tournament. The Town Council discussed the Resolution to amend the 2022-2023 Budget to reflect the Water and Sewer Grant for the Town of Wright’s 16% match. Town Attorney Rick Erb discussed the Ag complex contract for monthly pen rentals and any changes that the Council would like to implement or change. Approval of Vouchers including payroll is as follows Atlas Office products-office supplies-457.30; BCN WCS Telcom-monthly long distance-52.35; Bid D Oil-fuel for deputy vehicles–171.15; C.T. Akers-housing allowance-500.00; Caselle, Inc-contract support-567.00; Century Link-town phones-686.71; Cinderella Services, LLC-cleaning contract/town hall-2,090.68; City of Gillette-Clerks Office-tow 2022-2023 share of joint power board-7,550.00; Collins Communications-fire alarm/internet-3,614.40; Douglas Budget-meeting minutes/wage listing-2,175.00; Dowl-professional services-165.00; Ecolab Pest Control-cc/town hall-294.03; Fire Master-maintenance kitchen hood cc/club house-489.75; Fusion Cloud Services, LLC-visitor center phone-222.61; Git-R-Done Site Services, LLC-767.00; Joel Morgan-housing allowance-500.00; Nate Schelling-golf pro retainer-2,571.43; Norco- cleaning supplies/cylinder rental-277.30; Powder River Heating-maintenance cc/vc/town hall-3,670.00; Schmidt Attachments-4 tine bale spear-1,250.00; Security State Bank-Visa-finance charges-351.10; Tru-Tech Products, LLC-supplies-200.50; Verizon-town cell phones-1,201.96; Visa-conference/wamcat casper collage-1,797.82; Wright Auto Parts-town maintenance repair supplies-1,231.12; Wright Centennial Museum- first half funding 2022-2023-8,000.00; Wright Water & Sewer-town water/sewer-15,843.00; Wyoming Networks, Inc-website-25.00. Payroll-8/15/22-8/28/22-17,656.49; Payroll Taxes 8/14/22-8/28/22-4,976.12; Great West-Annuity-employee retirement-1,313.23; AFLAC: 1,085.94; Guardian Life-124.05; VSP-vision-106.12. MAYOR’S COMMENTS: None CONFLICT CLAIMS: Councilman Schrader made a motion to approve the conflict claim for Joel Morgan for monthly deputy housing allowance in the amount of $500.00, Councilman Phipps seconded the motion, Councilman Morgan abstained. Motion passes with all ayes. CITIZEN COMMENTS: Lisa Hammond from Habitat International-Campbell County presented to Council their proposal for building affordable housing in the Town of Wright, they are looking at buying land to build homes and resell at cost. None. WRITTEN COMMENTS: None. CONTRACTS: None. APPOINTMENTS: None. UNFINISHED BUSINESS: None. NEW BUSINESS: Councilman Morgan made a motion to approve Resolution 2022-10 A Resolution providing for the appropriation and budgeting of unappropriated funds for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 and the transfer of unexpended appropriation from FY 2022-2023 budgeted year from the Reserve Account to the General Fund Account in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the SLIB Sewer project and $882,000.00 to the Revenue account for the difference of $168,000.00 for the Town of Wright’s match of sixteen percent (16%), Councilman Phipps seconded the motion. Motion carried with all ayes. ANNOUNCEMENTS: Barb and Paula will be attending the Fall WAMCAT institute September 14, 15, and 16th in Casper
The bulk garbage days will be September 23rd and September 24th, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Multi-purpose Building. The next Town Council meeting will be held on Monday September 26, at 7:00 pm.
ADJOURNMENT: With no further business Mayor Kingan adjourned the meeting at 7:32 p.m.
Publish: September 21, 2022 5529
