Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held on Monday, December 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Wright Town Hall, 395 Lariat Way, Wright, Wyoming, by the Wright Town Council. The purpose of the public hearing is to hear public comments on the liquor license renewals for the year 2023/2024 for the following liquor license holders: Black Gold Hospitality LLC dba Open Range Steakhouse; Pridgeon, Inc., dba Hank’s; The Wright Place, LLC., dba The Rusty Nail; Swinging Sticks LLC dba, Hay Creek Golf Club, Don’s Supermarket Corp.and Big D Oil dba Big D Oil Company.
Barbara Craig
Town Clerk/Treasurer
Town of Wright
Wright, Wy
Publish: December 14 & 21, 2022 5654
