Probate No. 7422...

STATE OF WYOMING    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            )ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE    )    EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

                Probate No. 7422

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE    )

OF                )

DANIEL EARL SMITH,        )

        Deceased.    )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR COLLECTION AND

DISTRIBUTION OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 31st, 2022, application was made by BRANDILYN COTTON and JULIE RODIER for the summary distribution of the estate of said decedent, under the provisions of §2-1-201 and §2-2-205, Wyoming Probate Code, requesting a Decree of Summary Distribution, according to the prayer of said Application, for the property described therein.

    NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Decree shall be presented to the Court on or about October 7th, 2022, and any persons or creditors wishing to file an objection to said Application must do so, in writing, filed with the Clerk of the above Court, whose address is 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 228, Douglas, WY 82633, on or before said presentation.

    DATED this 30th day of August, 2022.

                    /s/ Austin W. Burback    

MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.

Austin W. Burback, WSB #7-6090

Attorney for Petitioners

Publish: September 7 & 14, 2022    5501

