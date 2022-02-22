Probate No. 7350...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss:
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF )
LINDA LEE NIELSEN and ) Probate No. 7350
LAURA ALICE MASON )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE GRANTING DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND INTERESTS IN LAND RELATING TO ALICE MASON AND APPLICATION FOR DECREE GRANTING SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY RELATING TO LINDA LEE NIELSEN
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATES:
1. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 11th day of February 2022, a Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land Relating to Laura Alice Mason and an Application for Decree Granting Summary Distribution of Real Property Relating to Linda Lee Nielsen was submitted to the above-named Court by Colleen Maijala (hereinafter referred to as “Petitioner”), seeking a determination of the heirship and interests in real property of the heirs of Linda Lee Nielsen and Laura Alice Mason (“Decedents”), who died intestate on March 14, 2014 and September 29, 2021 respectively. The Petition seeks the distribution of the Decedents’ interests in the oil, gas and other minerals underlying certain property located in Converse County, State of Wyoming, to wit:
Township 37 North, Range 74 West of the 6th P.M.
Section 35: S1/2
(Hereinafter the “Mineral Estate”).
2. Petitioner and the other heirs of Decedents are entitled to delivery of the above-described mineral property pursuant to Wyo. Stat. 2-4-101, et. seq.
3. Any persons having an interest in the above property or estates are hereby given notice that such Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land Relating to Laura Alice Mason and an Application for Decree Granting Summary Distribution of Real Property Relating to Linda Lee Nielsen is pending and may be considered by the above-named Court at any time following four weeks from the date of first publication hereof. A hearing has been set before the Court on the 28th day of March 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Any interest not asserted or filed will be forever barred. If the facts as stated in the Petition are not in dispute, the Court will enter a decree and order establishing right and title to the above-described property of the estate of Decedents.
DATED this 18th day of February 2022.
/s/ Lucas Buckley
Lucas Buckley #6-3997
Jacob Beckett, #8-6726
Hathaway & Kunz, LLP
P. O. Box 1208
Cheyenne, WY 82003-1208
(307) 634-7723 - Phone
(307) 634-0985 - Fax
ATTORNEYS FOR PETITIONER
Publish: February 23, March 2,9 & 16, 2022 5192
