C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, February 15, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2022. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, and Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Foreman, provided departmental updates. Mr. Grant moved to recess into Exec. Session at 9:15 a.m. per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii); Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried; regular meeting reconvened at 10:22 a.m. Mr. Brad Johnson and Mr. Jon Martin, consultants, Hub International, provided overview of the County Employee Group Health Insurance renewal as recommended by the Health Insurance Advisory Committee. Mr. Short moved to reappoint Karen Rimmer, County Clerk, as the Plan Administrator; maintain Individual Stop Loss levels at 55000 per plan participant; offer a dual option plan to include a Traditional Plan and Health Savings Account Qualified High-Deductible Health Plan; to authorize Hilltop National Bank to administer the HSA Plan; authorize matching County contributions to the HSA Plan not to exceed 100/single, 200/family; authorize increase to medical premiums in the amount of 7.8%; to increase the non-network deductible/out-of-pocket as recommended/embedded in proposed premium rates; increase the Delta Dental plan by 7.8%; and include no increase to the Vision Services Plan; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Consultant, provided updates on the CCJJC Phase 2 Project; the project is on schedule and budget. The meeting recessed at 12:20 p.m. for lunch and reconvened at 1:20 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager. Mr. Colling moved to approve a MOU between the WY Dept. of Health (WDH) and Converse County Public Health (CCPH) for administration of COVID testing in the amount of 75000 through 6/30/2024; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve an MOU between WDH and CCPH for COVID vaccines/associated activities in the amount of 185353 through 6/30/2024; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to recess in Exec. Session per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii) at 1:45 p.m.; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried; regular meeting reconvened at 1:57 p.m. The Commission and County Surveyor, Mr. Artie Schubert, opened 4 quotes for the Walker Creek Road Survey project. Mr. Lehner moved to authorize the Chairman or designee to enter into a contract with the company presenting the lowest qualified quote, upon review and recommendation from Mr. Schubert; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the Feb. 1 & 2, 2022 regular Commission meeting were approved and ordered filed. The Commission authorized Mr. Artie Schubert to assist the County Clerk with the 2022 Primary and General Elections. Mr. Grant moved to approve a MOU between UW Extension, Converse County Fairboard, and the Board of Converse County Commissioners for the Annual Operating Plan for the Converse County Fair; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the annual payroll deduction agreement between Converse County and MASA MTS as presented; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. The Commission discussed the Ayres Natural Bridge Caretaker positions; employment contracts will be ratified at the next regular Commission meeting. Mr. Artie Schubert returned and provided a recommendation for the Walker Creek Road Survey Project. Mr. Short moved to approve the quote received from Inberg-Miller Engineering in the amount of 17900; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 2:57 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: February 23, 2022 5190
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.