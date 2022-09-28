Probate 7418...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
ROY E. BAKER, )
)
Deceased. ) Probate No. 7418
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 22nd day of July, 2022, the estate of the above-named decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named court, and that Linda Diane Baker was appointed Personal Representative thereof.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all persons indebted to the decedent or to his estate are requested to make immediate payment to the Personal Representatives at 61 Bedtick Rd, Douglas, WY 82633.
Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 1st day of September, 2022.
__/s/_________________________
Thomas W. Shanor
Attorney for Personal Representative
Publish: September 7, 14 & 21, 2022 5499
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.