Probate No. 7420...

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 425, 427, AND 428... * WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&