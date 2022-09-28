Probate No. 7420...

STATE OF WYOMING    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            ) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE    )         8th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF    )

                    )

JACOB LIPSCOMB SPARKS, JR A/K/A    )

JAKE SPARKS A/K/A TOMMIE LARUE    )

SPARKS A/K/A TOM LARUE SPARKS     )

A/K/A TOM L. SPARKS             )

                    )

Deceased                )   Probate No.: 7420

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

    TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on August 25, 2022, Edward H. Higuera, Managing Member of Coronado Natural Resources LLC, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, certain real property interests described as an interest in the minerals in and under and which may be produced from the following described lands:

Township 34 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.

Section 20:  SW/4SE/4

Section 33:  W/2NW/4, SW/4, NE/4SE/4, S/2SE/4

    Personal objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.

DATE this 30 day of August, 2022.

TOLBERT LAW OFFICE, PLLC

By: Simon Tolbert        

Simon Tolbert, Esq. (W.S.B. # 7-4903)

Attorney for Applicant

1800 Glenarm Place, Suite 1002

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 588-8645

stolbert@msenergylaw.com                   

Publish: September 7 & 14, 2022    5502

