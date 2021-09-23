Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, the Commission hereby gives notice of the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHE or the Company) for authority implement its 2022-2024 Energy Efficiency Program (Program) as more fully described below.
1. BHE is a public utility as defined by Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(D), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112. Black Hills Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Black Hills Corporation.
2. On September 2, 2021, BHE filed this Application requesting authority to implement its Program for residential and commercial gas service customers. The Company seeks to implement the Program on January 1, 2022.
3. The Residential Solutions portion of the Plan provides for rebates for efficient water heaters and HVAC systems, and rebates for building envelope measures following a home energy audit.
4. The Residential New Construction portion of the Program provides incentives to new home builders for the installation of high-efficiency water heating and HVAC systems.
5. The Residential Income Qualified Weatherization portion of the Program provides income qualified residential customers with weatherization assistance. It will operate in collaboration with local community action agencies.
6. The Commercial Business Solutions portion of the Program provides rebates for the purchase and installation of qualifying energy efficient equipment, rebates for eligible projects not included in the former, and installation incentives.
7. This is not a complete description of BHE’s Application. It is on file with BHE and Commission at their offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and may be inspected by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov.
8.Anyone wishing to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so, in writing, on or before October 18, 2021. Any intervention request filed with the Commission must set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention, or request for hearing, as well as the position and interest of the petitioner. Please mention Docket No. 30026-48-GT-21 in all correspondence with the Commission.
9. If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.
Dated: September 17, 2021.
Publish: September 22 & 29, 2021 4937
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.