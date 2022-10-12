Public Notice...
NOTICE AND ORDER SETTING PUBLIC HEARING
1. Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application to establish new Tariff Schedule 198 Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Charge The public hearing is set to commence on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
2. RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, engaged in the business of supplying electric utility service to customers throughout its six-state service territory, including Wyoming. RMP is a public utility, subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction. (Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-l-101(a)(vi)(C) and 37-2-112).
3. On March 31, 2022, RMP filed an Application requesting the Commission issue an order approving its proposed Schedule 198 tariff and associated ratemaking treatment. RMP states it determined that a surcharge of 0.5 percent that collects approximately $3.1 million annually is appropriate since the request for proposal process proposed in the initial carbon capture, utilization and storage plan application will have an estimated cost of $1-2 million and results of the proposed request for proposal process to analyze the identified coal units for further carbon capture analysis are not yet known. RMP is requesting a rate effective date of December 1, 2022.
4. The Company began recording the deferred costs related to the reliable and dispatchable low-carbon energy standard pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 37-18-101 and 37-18-102 and the Commission’s rules in Chapter 3, Section 38 Low-Carbon Energy Portfolio Standards to its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission account, 182.3 (Other Regulatory Assets) pursuant to the Commission’s approval on January 27, 2022, in Docket No. 20000-605-EA-21. RMP proposes a carrying charge of 7.192 percent, which is the weighted average cost of capital from the most recent Commission-approved rate case; Docket No. 20000-578-ER-20. Approximately $145,000 in incremental costs, comprised of consultant fees and other internal costs, have accrued at this time. The Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers, Big Muddy Operating, LLC and Glenrock Energy, LLC intervened and requested a hearing.
5. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.
Attend Zoom Meeting and actively participate at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81846263108
Attend by telephone and actively participate by dialing:
1 346 248 7799 US or 1 669 900 9128 US; Meeting ID: 818 4626 3108
Any updates will be announced at: https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics.
6. If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-615-ET-22 in your correspondence.
Publish: October 12 & 19, 2022 5565
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.