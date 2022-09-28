Ordinance No. 1013...
ORDINANCE NO. 1013
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING Table 4-2 AND Table 5.8-2 AND SECTION 16.6.31 OF THE DOUGLAS MUNICIPAL CODE
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING, that:
WHEREAS, the City of Douglas (City) Council finds and determines that the following changes and clarifications need to be made in regard to the City of Douglas Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, consideration has been given to ensure fairness to all City of Douglas residents and make new regulations reasonable.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING, that:
Section 1. Table 4-2 of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Table 4-2 Density and Dimensional Standards for all Agricultural, Residential, Manufactured Home, and Mobile Home Standard Zoning Districts.
Single-Family Residence was removed from the MH-2 row in Table 4-2. Table note number 3 was removed.
Section 2. Table 5.8-2 of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Table 5.8-2 Minimum Parking Requirements by Use
Parking Requirements for “Educational institution, high schools, vocational/trade schools, colleges” were changed to “1 space per 2 student design occupancy, plus 1 space per 60 square feet of office space, gymnasium or assembly hall uses.”
Section 3. Section 16.6.31 of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
6.31 - Short-Term Rentals
6.31.3(a) was changed to read “No short-term rental shall be permitted within 1,000 feet, including public right-of-way, of a school building in which children attend classes measured from the center point of the school campus per Maps 6.31-1.” and the following maps were added.
Maps 6.31-1 Short-Term Rental Prohibited Zones
Section 4. Douglas Municipal Code Sections 1.04.050, 1.04.060 and 2.08.060, by reference, are incorporated herein and made a part hereof.
PASSED AND APPROVED ON FIRST READING this 8th day of August, 2022.
PASSED AND APPROVED ON SECOND READING this 11th day of August, 2022.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED on Third and Final Reading this 22nd day of August, 2022.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: September 7, 2022 5510
