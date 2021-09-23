Civil No. 18418...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CONVERSE,
STATE OF WYOMING
Frances J. Cross, INC., a )
Wyoming corporation, )
)
Plaintiff, )
)
vs. )
)
MARY V. DOUBLEBOWER, a/ka/ Honey )
Doublebower, ROBERT C. HAWLEY, JR; and )
LAURIE M. HAWLEY; )
)
RORY CROSS a/k/a William A. “Rory” Cross; )
RICHARD CROSS; MICHELE CROSS; THEA )
CROSS; and SHANNON CROSS; )
)
The unkown heirs, devisees, legatees, successors, )
and assigns of JAMES H. NOBLE (deceased); )
)
And ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM )
ANY INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY )
AT ISSUE IN THIS ACTION, )
)
Defendants. )
TO: THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS, including Robert C. Hawley, Jr, at 4612 Oakhurst Ridge Road, Clarkston, MI 48348; Laurie M. Halwy at 750 Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80220; Mary (Honey) V. Doublebower at 1737 Mallow Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011; Thea Cross at 1605 S D Road, Mitchell, NE 69357; Shannon Cross at Brickyard Farms, 4940 Brickyard Road, Tillamook, OR 97141; and all person having or claiming to have any right, lien, title, interest in or claim against the surface estate of the following real property located in Converse County, Wyoming, to wit:
Township 29 North, Range 74 West, 6th P.M.
Section 17: SW/4NW/4
Section 18: NW/4NE/4
Section 19: W/2SE/4
Section 30: W/2NE/4
Township 29 North, Range 75 West, 6th P.M.
Section 14: SE/4SW/4, SW/4SE/4
Section 23: NW/4NE/4, S/2SE/4
TAKE NOTICE that Frances J. Cross, Inc. has filed a Complaint in the aforesaid Court as of the above term and number, asserting its interest in the real property based on a claim of right and color of title and praying the Court to adjudicate and decree its title and right of possession to said premises, more particularly described in the said Complaint, indefeasible as against all rights and claims whatsoever, and you are hereby notified to file an Answer within thirty (30) days following the date of the last publication of this notice, October 13, 2021, and if you fail to appear, default and final judgement may be rendered against you the relief requested by Plaintiff may be granted.
DATED: September 15, 2021
Pamela McCullough, Clerk of Court
By: Deborah Kornegay
Deputy Clerk
Attorneys for Plaintiff
Ryan M. McGuffery, Wyo. Bar No. 6-4426
Justin Daraie, Wyo. Bar No. 7-4690
Long Reimer Winegar LLP
2120 Carey Avenue, Suite 300
P.O. Box 87
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82003
(307) 635-0710
(307) 635-0413 fax
Publish: September 22, 29, October 6 & 13, 2021 4935
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.