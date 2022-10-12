Public Notice...
NOTICE AND ORDER SETTING PUBLIC HEARING
1. Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application for authority to establish Intermediate Low-Carbon Energy Portfolio Standards pursuant to the provisions of Wyoming Statute § 37-18-102 and Chapter 3, Section 38 of the Commission’s rules. The public hearing is set to commence on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
2. RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, engaged in the business of supplying electric utility service to customers throughout its six-state service territory, including Wyoming. RMP is a public utility, subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction. (Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-l-101(a)(vi)(C) and 37-2-112).
3. On March 31, 2022, RMP filed the Application, requesting authority to establish Intermediate Low-Carbon Portfolio Standards. The Application is responsive to the requirements of Wyoming Statute § 37-18-102 and Chapter 3, Section 38 of the Commission’s rules. It addresses Dave Johnston Units 1-4; Jim Bridger Units 1-4; Naughton Units 1-2; and Wyodak Unit 1. These facilities are utility owned, coal-fired generation facilities.
4. The Company retained the services of Kiewit Engineering Group, Inc. (Kiewit) to evaluate potential carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) options for the previously identified generation facilities. Based upon the Kiewit report, the Company concluded that only Dave Johnston Unit 4 and Jim Bridger Units 3 and 4 warrant further consideration for potential CCUS technology additions.
5. The Report states that Dave Johnston Unit 4 is in favorable condition, has no co-ownership complications, and is currently under no federal closure or cease-coal commitments. It also states that Jim Bridger Units 3 and 4 benefit from previously installed SCR and FGD systems, are in close proximity to Carbon Dioxide (CO2) pipelines and sequestration fields. The Report also indicates the need for consideration of hazardous waste disposal locations. CCUS also requires increased water usage. The Company estimates the cost of the CCUS projects to range between $1.484 billion and $2.39 billion, and states that it may request a higher Return on Equity for CCUS projects. The Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers, Powder River Basin Resource Council, Big Muddy Operating LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Glenrock Energy, LLC intervened and requested a hearing.
6. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.
Attend Zoom Meeting and actively participate at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89001104253
Attend by telephone and actively participate by dialing:
1 669 444 9171; Meeting ID: 890 0110 4253
Any updates will be announced at: https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics.
7. If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-616-EA-22 in your correspondence.
