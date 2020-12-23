WYDOT
Invitation to Bid...
WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
LEGAL NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will receive bids electronically through Public Purchase until 11:00 A.M., Mountain Time on January 19, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read for FURNISHING JANITORIAL MAINTENANCE AT THE CHEYENNE RIVER REST AREA. All interested contractors are REQUIRED to visit the job-site and inspect the required work as well as conditions affecting the work prior to bidding this job. Appointments to inspect the jobsite can be made by contacting Kevin Blantz, Douglas, Wyoming at Telephone No. (307) 358-5515. Bid forms and further information may be obtained, without charge, by going to http://www.publicpurchase.com, logging in and clicking on Bid No.: 21-048AC. You must be registered with Public Purchase to log in, view and submit bids. If you are not registered, click on the “free registration” button and follow the registration instructions. The registration process takes up to 24 hours, so signing up right away is recommended.
BY: CORI SCHRINAR
PROCUREMENT SERVICES MANAGER
Publish: December 23, 30, 2020 & Jan. 6, 2021 4470
