Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for situs and non-situs Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) to construct its Gateway South Transmission Project and the Gateway West Segment D.1 Transmission Project (Transmission Projects), as more fully described below:
RMP is a public utility, as defined in Wyo. Stat. §37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. §37-2-112.
On August 26, 2020, the Company submitted an Application together with testimony, and exhibits requesting the Commission grant both a situs and non-situs CPCN to construct the Gateway South and Gateway West Segment D.1Transmission Projects.
Gateway South is a 414 mile, high-voltage 500-kV transmission line that will begin at the Aeolus substation, which is located near Medicine Bow, Wyoming. From the Aeolus substation, the line extends west to Wamsutter, Wyoming, and then generally south to the Colorado border. From there, the line crosses through the northwest corner of Colorado, enters Utah, eventually terminating at the Clover substation near Mona, Utah. Construction of Gateway South requires the modification of existing 345-kV transmission infrastructure in the Mona, Utah area and modifications to the existing Aeolus and Anticline substations located in Wyoming and modifications to the existing Clover and Mona substations located in Utah. Due to the length of Gateway South, construction of two new series compensation substations are necessary, which are the Little Snake substation located in Colorado and the Coyote substation located in Utah. Modifications to the existing Aeolus and Anticline substations located in Wyoming and to the existing Clover and Mona substations located in Utah will also be required to accommodate the Gateway South.
More specifically, the Gateway South transmission line will pass through:
• T. 13 N., R. 93 W., T. 14 N., R. 93 W., T. 15 N., R. 93 W., T. 16 N., R. 92 W., T. 16 N., R. 93 W., T. 17 N., R. 93 W., T. 18 N., R. 93 W., T. 19 N., R. 92 W., T. 19 N., R. 93 W., T. 20 N., R. 84 W., T. 20 N., R. 85 W., T. 20 N., R. 88 W., T. 20 N., R. 89 W., T. 20 N., R. 90 W., T. 21 N., R. 83 W., T. 21 N., R. 84 W., T. 21 N., R. 85 W., T. 21 N., R. 86 W., T. 21 N., R. 87 W., T. 21 N., R. 88 W., T. 21 N., R. 89 W., T. 22 N., R. 80 W., T. 22 N., R. 82 W., T. 22 N., R. 83 W., T. 23 N., R. 80 W., T. 23 N., R. 81 W., T. 23 N., R. 82 W., T. 24 N., R. 80 W., T. 24 N., R. 81 W., Carbon County, Wyoming; and
• T. 12 N., R. 94 W., T. 12 N., R. 95 W., T. 13 N., R. 94 W., T. 13 N., R. 95 W., T. 14 N., R. 94 W., T. 19 N., R. 94 W., T. 20 N., R. 90 W., T. 20 N., R. 91 W., T. 20 N., R. 92 W., T. 20 N., R. 94 W., T. 21 N., R. 90 W., Sweetwater County, Wyoming.
Gateway West Segment D.1 will begin at the existing Windstar substation located in southeastern Wyoming and will run southwest to the Shirley Basin substation located 20 miles north of Medicine Bow, Wyoming. Gateway West Segment D.1 will require construction of a new 230-kV Heward substation located adjacent to the existing Difficulty substation and modification to the existing Shirley Basin, Dave Johnston, Windstar, and Anticline substations. RMP is also proposing to reconstruct 57 miles of an existing 230-kV transmission line that extends from the existing Shirley Basin substation to the existing Dave Johnston substation.
More specifically, the Gateway West Segment D.1 transmission line will pass through:
• T.26 N., R. 78 W., T.26 N., R. 79 W., T.27 N., R. 78 W., T.28 N., R. 78 W., T.28 N., R. 79 W., Carbon County, Wyoming;
• T.29 N., R. 78 W., T.29 N., R. 79 W., T.30 N., R. 77 W., T.30 N., R. 78 W., T.31 N., R. 77 W., T.31 N., R. 80 W., T.32 N., R. 77 W., Natrona County, Wyoming; and
• T.31 N., R. 77 W., T.32 N., R. 76 W., T.32 N., R. 77 W., T.33 N., R. 74 W., T.33 N., R. 75 W., T.33 N., R. 76 W., T.34 N., R. 74 W., T.34 N., R. 75 W., Converse County, Wyoming.
To complete the Transmission Projects by 2023, the Company proposes a phased CPCN review process. First, the Company requests conditional CPCNs under Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-205(f) that allow the Company to: (i) by December 31, 2020, start the process to finalize acquisition of the rights-of-way necessary to construct the Transmission Projects; and (ii) by June 1, 2021, commence work on the Transmission Projects on a limited notice to proceed basis. Second, the Company requests completion of the Advanced Review Process and issuance of final, unconditional CPCNs to allow construction to commence on a final notice to proceed basis by August 1, 2021.
The proposed projects are necessary to allow for interconnection of additional resources to serve load by 2024 and allow interconnection of an additional 1,920 megawatts (MW) of generation resources in eastern Wyoming; offer time-limited federal tax incentives associated with new renewable generation will be enabled by the Transmission Projects to partially offset costs; to accommodate 2,500 MW of interconnection and transmission service requests governed by executed contracts requiring construction of the Transmission Projects; and to improve transmission grid reliability.
The preliminary estimated total cost of the Transmission Projects is expected to exceed $2 billion, which includes $915 million for Wyoming based facilities.
The Company intends to finance the Project through its normal internal and external sources of capital, including net cash flow from operating activities, public and private debt offerings, the issuance of commercial paper, the use of unsecured revolving credit facilities, capital contributions, and other sources. The financial impact will not impair the Company’s ability to continue to provide safe and reliable electricity service at reasonable rates.
This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. Interested persons may inspect the entire Application at RMP’s Wyoming offices and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours. The Application may also be reviewed on line at: https://www.rockymountainpower.net/about/rates-regulation/wyoming-regulatory-filings.html.
Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, protest, intervention petition or request for a public hearing in this matter must file with the Commission in writing on or before October 1, 2020. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or you wish to file a public comment, statement, or protest, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-588-EN-20 (Record No. 15604) in your communications.
Dated: September 3, 2020.
Publish: September 22 & 29, 2021 4933
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.