C.C. Commissioners
Notice of Final Payment...
NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT TO CONTRACTOR
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Converse County has accepted as complete the Mormon Canyon Road Reconstruction Project in accordance with a contract between Converse County and Oftedal Construction, Inc., PO Box 400, Miles City, MT 59301, and Oftedal is entitled to final payment. Therefore, on November 22, 2022, being the forty-first day after the first publication of this notice, full and final payment will be made to Oftedal Construction unless protests to this final payment have been received prior to or on that date. Protests to this final payment may be made in writing to Converse County, 107 North 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, and received prior to November 22, 2022.
Dated this 4th day of October 2022.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: October 12, 19 & 26, 2022 5562
