C.C. Emergency Agency...
Public Notice December 2020
Russ Dalgarn, County Coordinator for the Converse County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA), and Chairman for the Converse County Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) issues notification that Converse County Tier II reports and accompanying inventory forms and material safety data sheets are housed by CCEMA.
The Office of Homeland Security will review any and all requests for public review of these inventory forms and material safety data sheets.
This public availability notice is issued annually as required under section 324(b) of the Federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act of 1986, regarding hazardous materials.
Publish: December 23, 2020 4477
