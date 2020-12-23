C.C. Commission
Meeting Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes - Board of Commissioners of Converse County, December 15, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:10 a.m. on 12/15/2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant (via online Teams meeting); and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jason Wilkinson and Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Road & Bridge, provided updates on various road and construction projects, including progress updates for the High-Risk Rural Roads grant. Mr. Willox moved to approve CO No. 5 from Caspar Building Systems Inc./Road & Bridge facility for a credit of 7,269 for compaction re-testing, reducing the total project cost to 5,490,545; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. CORs No. 6 and 7 for the Road & Bridge facility were acknowledged by the Commissioners. Mr. Willox moved to approve CO No. 4 from Knife River/2020 Irvine Rd. Paving Project, increasing the overall price by 669,534 and extending the completion date by 22 days to 7/13/2021, for a total project cost of 2,169,762.52; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve and accept Certificate of Final Completion from Ramshorn Construction Inc./Virden Hill Erosion Control/Reclamation Project; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve and accept the Certificate of Substantial Completion from Knife River/E. Antelope Rd Reconstruction; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Ms. Dixie Huxtable, Health Insurance Mgmt. Team Chair, provided an overview of the draft Participating Board Agreement for consideration by the Commissioners. Ms. Dru Palmer, Dru Consulting, provided multiple updates on the various energy-related projects and action items. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, CC Public Health Nurse Manager, provided various department updates including COVID vaccination availability and tiered distribution. Mr. and Mrs. Jeff and Brenda Hall discussed the plowing of a small section of Esterbrook Road near their home. Mr. Russ Dalgarn, EMS Director, provided departmental updates. Following discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve a Service Agreement between the County and Motorola for a term from 12/14/2020 to 12/14/2024, to provide service on a radio tower, for a total cost of 125,281.59 paid in annual installments; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the regular meeting on 12/1 and 12/2, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to accept a donation of 1,500 from Devon Energy for CC EMS; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to ratify the Reimbursement Agreements CRF-333 4,200,000; CRF-334 519,994; CRF-335 300,000; CRF-336 60,000; CRF-337 200,000; CRF-338 2,150, between SLIB and the County for reimbursement of CRG funds to the County; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Grant Award Agreement between the WY Office of Homeland Security and the County for EMS through 9/30/2021 in the amount of 30,000; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to ratify the Service Line Agreement between the County and Black Hills Energy in the estimated amount of 3400; Mr. Willox seconded; following discussion of potential motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to void warrant #59021 in the amount of 250; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Annual Compensation Agreement between the UW and the County for the UW Extension Educator, Kellynne Doyle, in the amount of 15,381; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to ratify the lease agreement between the County and the Converse Hope Center for a shelter; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to authorize a COVID-response allocation to each non-elected County employees for their efforts providing service to Converse County during the pandemic; Mr. Colling seconded; discussion followed regarding funds for this allocation, which are available due to CARES Act grants applied for and received by the County; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 4:10 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman
Publish: December 23, 2020 4480
