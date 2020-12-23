Oil And Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
THIS NOTICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CONCERNS OVER THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND IN CONSIDERATION OF THE STATE OF WYOMING EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02. PLEASE REFER TO THE WOGCC WEBSITE (http://wogcc.wyo.gov) FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
1140-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / Amend Setbacks in 504-15, 848-15, 849-15, 1864-17, 1865-17 and 831-18 / 13.24-37-74 / Sussex, Mowry, Niobrara, Frontier / Converse
1141-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / Amend Setbacks in 399-11, 848-15, 849-15, 1864-17, 1865-17, 2830-18, and 2831-18 / 1.12-37-74 / Sussex, Mowry, Niobrara, Frontier, Shannon, Dakota / Converse
1916-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / 636.74-Acre D&S Unit in Maples Butte Unit; Allocation of Leda 426 14-23H / 14.23-37-75 / Frontier / Converse
1917-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / Force Pool; Leda 426 14-23H [AMND] / 14.23-37-75 / Frontier / Converse
1953-2020 / EOG Resources / 2162.95-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Modify, or Amend 658-16, 7269-19, 7272-19, 7273-19 and 7280-19 / 7.18.19.30-40-71; 31-40-71 / Parkman / Converse
1954-2020 / EOG Resources / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 7.18.19.30-40-71 / Parkman / Converse
1955-2020 / EOG Resources / 2562.32-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Modify, or Amend 7270-19, 7271-19, 7274-19 and 7275-19 / 17.20.29.32-40-71 / Parkman / Converse
1956-2020 / EOG Resources / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 17.20.29.32-40-71 / Parkman / Converse
1957-2020 / EOG Resources / 2562.32-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Modify, or Amend 838-15 and 41-16, / 17.20.29.32-40-71 / Turner / Converse
1958-2020 / EOG Resources / Increased Density (Total 4 Turner) / 17.20.29.32-40-71 / Turner / Converse
32-2021 / Chesapeake Exploration / 590-Acre D&S Unit for SFU 21-34-72 USA B TR 20H within boundary of Sundquist Flats (Deep) FEU (WYW-179652X) / 21.27.28.33-34-72 / Turner / Converse
33-2021 / Chesapeake Exploration / 580-Acre D&S Unit for Clausen 10-34-71 USA B TR 22H within boundary of Clausen Ranch (Deep) FEU (WYW-179844X) / 10.14.15-34-71 / Turner / Converse
36-2021 / EOG Resources / Reduce Setbacks; Amend 65-17, 761-18 and 762-18 / 11.14-40-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 16th day of December 2020.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: December 23, 2020 4473
