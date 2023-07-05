City of Douglas
Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Douglas will hold Public Hearings on July 10, 2023, in the City Council Chambers at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible for the following items: Ordinance No. 2024, an Ordinance Amending Sections 6.04.020 and 6.08.080 of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Animals At Large; and Ordinance No. 2026, an Ordinance Amending Section 15.40.010(C) of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Building Permits. Information related to the proposed ordinances may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk at City Hall, 307.358.3462. Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk
Publish: July 5, 2023 6053
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.