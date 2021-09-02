Notice of Name Change...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) Civil No. 18412
IN THE MATER OF THE )
CHANGE OF NAME OF )
)
CODY JAMES EROSA, )
Petitioner, )
PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to W.S. §1-25-103, that the above-named CODY JAMES EROSA has petitioned the District Court in and for the Eighth Judicial District for a change of name from CODY JAMES EROSA to CODY JAMES ALEXANDER. Any person objecting to said change of name and having cause therefore must state the same in writing and file it with the Clerk of the District Court, Converse County, Wyoming on or before thirty (30) days following the last date of the publication of this notice, failing in which said objection will be forever barred.
Dated this 26th day of August, 2021.
BY: /s/Sharon Wales
DEPUTY CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
Publish: September 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021 4905
