Probate No. 7073...
IN THE MATTTER OF THE ESTATE OF Probate No. 7073
JOHN MILEY KURTZ, Deceased.
NOTICE OF MOTION FOR TRANFER OF MINERAL RIGHTS PURUANT TO W. S. §2-11-201
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN MILEY KURTZ:
On August 16, 2021 in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Motion was made by TIMOTHY CHARLES KURTZ, praying for transfer of
the above decedent’s rights and title in the oil, gas and other mineral rights in following lands in
Converse and Campbell County Wyoming to “THE JOHN MILEY KURTZ REVOCABLE TRUST:
I. Converse County, Wyoming
Township 40 North, Range 73 West, 6th P.M.
Section 7: N1/2SE1/4, SW1/4NE1/4,SE1/4NW1/4, NE1/4SW1/4, SE1/4SE1/4, Lot 3
Section: 8: SEl/4SW1/4, S1/2SEl/4, SWl/4SW1/4
Section 9: SWl/4SW1/4
Township 40 North. Range 74 West. 6th P,M.
Section 3: NWl/4NWl/4
Section 4: Lot I
Section 7: El/2NE1/4, W1/2SE1/4, NEl/4SEl/4
Section 8: Nl/2NWl/4, NWl/4NE1/4. Sll2NE1/4, NE1/4SE1/4
Section 9: Nl/2NEl/4, NWl/4SWl/4, Sl/2NW1/4, NE1/4NWl/4
Section 10: E1/2NW1/4, W1/2SWl/4, Wl/2NW1/4, NE1/4NE1/4
Section 11: Wl/2NW1/4, SE1/4NWl/4, NEl/4SWl/4
Section 12: Nl/2SE1/4, NE1/4SW1/4
Section 18: Lot 2, NW1/4NE1/4, Nl/2NW1/4
Section 21: NEl/4NE1/4
Section 29: NEl/4NE1/4, SW l/4NE1/4
Township 40 North, Range 7S West, 6th P.M.
Section 12: SE1/4NWl/4, N1/2SW1/4, SEl/4SW1/4, SW1/4SEl/4
Section 13; Nl/2NEl/4, NW1/4SE1/4, Sl/2NEl/4, SWl/4SE1/4, SE1/4SWl/4, NE1/4SWl/4
Section 24: NE1/4NW1/4, NWl/4NEI/4, SW1/4NE1/4, SEl/4
Township 41 North, Range 74 West 6th P.M.
Section 28: SW1/4SW1/4, SE1/4SW1/4
Section 29: El/2SEl/4
Section 33: SEl/4SEI/4, NE1/4NW1/4, SWl/4NW1/4, NEJ/4SWl/4, Nl/2SEJ/4, SWl/4SE1/4
Section 34: Sl/2SW1/4, Nwl/4SW1/4
II. Campbell County, Wyoming:
Township 41 North, Range 74 West, 6th P.M.
Section 11: Sl/2SEl/4, SE1/4SW1/4
Section 12: SWl/4SWI/4
Section 20: Sl/2SE1/4, NW1/4SE1/4, SWl/4NEl/4
Section 21: Sl/2SW1/4
Section 25: NE1/4NE1/4
Section 28: NW1/4NW1/4
Section 29: E1/2NE1/4
Township 41 North. Range 73 West, 6th P.M.
Section 8: S1/2NWl/4, NEl/4SW1/4, NW1/4SEl/4
Section 30: Lot l also described as NW1/4NW1/4
III. ALL other interest in the oil, gas and other minerals.
ANY OBJECTION to said Motion shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after
the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection
will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right
and title to the aforementioned property and the transfer.
DATED: Aug 23, 2021
Timothy C. Kurtz, ph985-778-6381
Applicant
Publish: September 1, 8 & 15, 2021 4904
