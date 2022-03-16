Civil Action No. 18461...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Plaintiff/Petitioner: Shaunna Crockett,) Civil Action Case No. 18461
vs. )
Defendant/Respondent: Corey Brown)
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO Corey Brown, DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT
DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: Unknown/Avoiding Contact
You are notified that a Complaint for Divorce, Petition to Establish Custody, Visitation and Support, Civil Action CV18461, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th St., Ste. 228, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 seeking dissolution of your marriage to Shaunna Crockett, modification of custody and child support or establishement of custody, visitation, and child support, and a Decree of Divorce; Order Modifying Custody and Support; or Order Establishing Custody, Visitation and Support, in her favor.
Unless you file an Answer or Response otherwise respond to the Complaint or Petition referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a default judgement will taken against you and a Decree of Divorce, Order Modifying Custody and Support; or Order Establishing Custody, Visitation and Support will be granted.
DATED this 11th day of March, 2022.
BY CLERK OF COURT
/s/Barbara Harris
Deputy
Publish: March 16, 23, 30 & April 6, 2022 5216
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.