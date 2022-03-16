Civil Action No. 18461...

STATE OF WYOMING    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            )ss

COUNTY OF CONVERSE    )    EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Plaintiff/Petitioner: Shaunna Crockett,) Civil Action Case No. 18461

vs.                  )

Defendant/Respondent: Corey Brown)

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO Corey Brown, DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT

DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: Unknown/Avoiding Contact

    You are notified that a Complaint for Divorce, Petition to Establish Custody, Visitation and Support, Civil Action CV18461, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th St., Ste. 228, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 seeking dissolution of your marriage to Shaunna Crockett, modification of custody and child support or establishement of custody, visitation, and child support, and a Decree of Divorce; Order Modifying Custody and Support; or Order Establishing Custody, Visitation and Support, in her favor.

    Unless you file an Answer or Response otherwise respond to the Complaint or Petition referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a default judgement will taken against you and a Decree of Divorce, Order Modifying Custody and Support; or Order Establishing Custody, Visitation and Support will be granted.

    DATED this 11th day of March, 2022.

BY CLERK OF COURT

/s/Barbara Harris

Deputy

Publish: March 16, 23, 30 & April 6,  2022    5216

