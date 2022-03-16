C.C. Community Service Grants...
PUBLIC NOTICE
COMMUNITY SERVICE GRANTS – CONVERSE COUNTY
Converse County will consider funding requests (“Aid to Others”) from governmental and non-profit agencies for the 2022-2023 (FY2023) budget year. Submit written applications and required paperwork to the Converse County Clerk, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, Wyoming, no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 8, 2022. Submissions received after this date may not be considered; incomplete applications may be denied with no further action taken. Applications and additional information are available on the County website at https://www.conversecounty.org/. Contact Karen Rimmer, County Clerk, at 307-358-2244 or Karen.rimmer@conversecountywy.gov with any questions.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: March 16 & 23, 2022 5213
