DEQ-Annual Report...
PUBLIC NOTICE
In accordance with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Land Quality Division, Rules and Regulations, Chapter 12, Section 2.c., the Administrator of the Land Quality Division hereby gives notice that on March 9, 2022, the Annual Report for the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, Permit No. PT0525, located approximately 55 miles from Douglas, WY, was filed with the Division. All interested person(s) may review the annual report at the following locations. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality
Land Quality Division
200 W. 17th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82002
The renewal bond for area and incremental calculations will be determined for the coming year. Interested persons may submit information relating to the bond amounts within thirty (30) days of this notice. This information may be submitted to Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Land Quality Division, 200 W. 17th St., Cheyenne, WY 82002. This information, together with information submitted by the operator and developed by the Division, shall be considered by the Administrator and Director in setting bond amounts.
Publish: March 16, 2022
