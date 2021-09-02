Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on September 20, 2021, and the Douglas City Council on September 27, 2021, at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th St. The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on an application by the City of Douglas to replat the properties at Lot 14, Block 7, Meadow Acres No. 3 Subdivision and Tract B, Douglas, Business Park into Pathway Subdivision, an application by Trinity Baptist Church to operate a Day care facility at If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas, P. O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132 Monday –Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
____/s/___Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: September 1, 2021 4902
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.