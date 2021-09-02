DEQ-Thunder Creek...
Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to issue an initial Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations (WAQSR) Chapter 6, Section 3 operating permit to the following applicant for the T55 Compressor Station in Converse County, Wyoming:
Thunder Creek Gas Services, LLC
1331 17th St., Suite 1100
Denver, CO 80202
The T55 Compressor Station is located in SE ¼ Section 26, Township 39 North, Range 72 West, Converse County, Wyoming (approximately 12 miles west-northwest of Bill in Converse County, Wyoming). The facility is a natural gas compressor station.
Interested parties may examine the draft permit, permit application, and statement of basis for the permit online at the Division’s website (https://openair.wyo.gov), utilizing facility ID F028834 and permit number P0028137 under permits. Additionally, during the state of emergency declared by Governor Gordon on March 13, 2020, if you have questions about or need assistance accessing the materials, please contact Nancy Vehr, Air Quality Division Administrator, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, by fax at 307-635-1784, via phone at 307-777-3746, or via email at Nancy.vehr1@wyo.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Public comments or a request for a hearing must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. local time (Mountain) on October 1, 2021. Requests for a hearing shall be in writing and shall include the name and contact information of the person requesting the hearing, a brief statement identifying the purpose of the request, and a brief statement of the issues to be discussed. For the duration of the state of emergency declared by Governor Gordon on March 13, 2020, public hearings will be conducted telephonically. Written public comments or requests for a hearing should be directed to the Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. The FAX number for the Division is (307) 635-1784. Comments may also be submitted electronically through the Division’s website (http://aq.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com). Comments or requests submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record.
Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: September 1, 2021 4903
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.