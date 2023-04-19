City of Douglas
Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Adjustment
The general public is hereby informed that the City of Douglas has received a request from Rulon Kendall Berry for a Variance to allow a building to encroach into the setback that is permitted in the Municipal Code. The subject property is located at 419 S. Wind River Drive, Meadow Acres #2, Block 1, Lot 17, and zoned R-1 (Neighborhood Residential). The public hearing with the Board of Adjustments is scheduled for May 11th at 4:30 PM or as soon as thereafter possible in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633. If you are unable to attend, letters will be accepted c/o P.O. Box 1030, or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132.
____/s/___Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk____
Publish: April 19, 2023 5898
